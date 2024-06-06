Disney Parks Blog Debuts Brand New Look

The official blog for the Disney Parks debuted a brand new look, simplifying the site for easier use.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has just updated their website, showcasing a brand new blue monochromatic interface and simplistic logo.
- Another huge change enhances your view of the latest stories. No longer are they organized in a single file, allowing visitors of the site to see more of the latest Disney Parks news.
- When viewing an article, a second sidebar now appears showcasing other stories on the site.
- The simplified redesign is a great improvement over the previous interface.
