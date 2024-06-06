Disney Parks Blog Debuts Brand New Look

by |
Tags: , , ,

The official blog for the Disney Parks debuted a brand new look, simplifying the site for easier use.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Parks Blog has just updated their website, showcasing a brand new blue monochromatic interface and simplistic logo.
  • Another huge change enhances your view of the latest stories. No longer are they organized in a single file, allowing visitors of the site to see more of the latest Disney Parks news.
  • When viewing an article, a second sidebar now appears showcasing other stories on the site.

 

  • The simplified redesign is a great improvement over the previous interface.

Read More:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber