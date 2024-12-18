Some fun new retro-style shirts have recently arrived at the Disney Vault section of the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs.
The shirts are focused on some classic Disney characters, along with a couple of characters whose history is specifically tied to Walt Disney World.
A grey t-shirt features a group shot of Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Donald, along with a rainbow over the castle.
While Goofy appears solo on a red t-shirt.
Orange Bird can be seen on a white t-shirt that includes 1971, the year Walt Disney World opened.
And lastly Figment appears on a purple shirt alongside an EPCOT logo, thanks to Figment’s introduction in Journey into Imagination in 1983.
