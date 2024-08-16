Ghirardelli To Debut New Halloween Sundae At Disney California Adventure

A new spooky sundae is heading to Disney California Adventure later this month.
What’s Happening:
- Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop inside Disney California Adventure is adding a new witchy sundae to their menu for the Halloween season.
- The Put A Spell On You Sundae will include mint chocolate chip ice cream with a chocolate waffle witches hat.
- For those who want a taste, the sundae will be available August 23rd through October 31st.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Halloween Festivities Returning to Goofy's Kitchen at the Disneyland Hotel on August 23rd
- Updated “Coco” Show Coming to Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure
- Create Your Own Headband Debuts New Characters From "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Later This Month
- Photos: Oogie Boogie DCA Entrance Decoration Installed Overnight
- New Halloween Time Trading Cards for Magic Key Holders Coming to Disneyland
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com