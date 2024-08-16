Ghirardelli To Debut New Halloween Sundae At Disney California Adventure

A new spooky sundae is heading to Disney California Adventure later this month.

What’s Happening:

  • Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop inside Disney California Adventure is adding a new witchy sundae to their menu for the Halloween season.
  • The Put A Spell On You Sundae will include mint chocolate chip ice cream with a chocolate waffle witches hat.

  • For those who want a taste, the sundae will be available August 23rd through October 31st.

