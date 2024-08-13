Photos: Oogie Boogie DCA Entrance Decoration Installed Overnight

Halloween Season is just around the corner at Disneyland Resort. Guests visiting the parks over the next few weeks will get to watch the resort transform into a spooky season paradise.

What’s Happening:

The iconic Oogie Boogie entrance decoration for Disney California Adventure

The icon of Disneyland’s Halloween party Oogie Boogie Bash now looms over the Esplanade.

Additionally, the light post banners have been updated to reflect the change in season.

The Halloween season fun is not exclusive to the sold out, separately ticketed event. Starting August 23rd through October 31st, guests can experience seasonal attraction overlays, entertainment options, merchandise and more. You can find additional information on Disneyland Resort’s Halloween offerings here

