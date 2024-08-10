Video — Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Firework Show at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

by |
Boo! Halloween season at the Walt Disney World Resort is here. At Magic Kingdom, guests attending Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party get to experience the ultimate spooktacular tricks and treats, including a special firework show.

What’s Happening:

  • Laughing Place attended last night's opening night of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.
  • The separately ticketed spooky-season event invites guests to experience a plethora of Halloween themed experiences, including treat trails, parades, attraction overlays, meet & greets and more.
  • One of the event's most adored offerings is Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular firework show.
  • Hosted by Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas, the entertainment option fills the sky with lasers and pyrotechnics to embrace all the not-quite-frightening parts of Halloween.
  • The firework show happens every event evening at 10pm.
  • Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is happening select nights now through October 31st. You can find ticketing information for the exclusive evening event here.
  • Check out our full video of Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Halloween Party below:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
