New Halloween Time Trading Cards for Magic Key Holders Coming to Disneyland

by |
Tags: , , ,

Halloween Time is returning to the Disneyland Resort and Magic Key holders are in for a special treat.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disneyland Magic Key Instagram account has shared that they are offering complementary collectible trading cards to Key holders visiting the Disneyland Resort.
  • Starting August 26th through September 19th, guests can collect a new card every single week from Monday to Thursday.
  • The new trading cards are promised to be “a little more…evil,” hinting at the cards featuring Disney’s iconic villains.
  • Cards are limited to 1 card per week while supplies last. Admission and Park reservations are required.
  • You can check out the post, which includes a small teaser video, below:

Read More:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber