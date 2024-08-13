New Halloween Time Trading Cards for Magic Key Holders Coming to Disneyland

Halloween Time is returning to the Disneyland Resort and Magic Key holders are in for a special treat.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Magic Key Instagram

Starting August 26th through September 19th, guests can collect a new card every single week from Monday to Thursday.

The new trading cards are promised to be “a little more…evil,” hinting at the cards featuring Disney’s iconic villains.

Cards are limited to 1 card per week while supplies last. Admission and Park reservations are required.

You can check out the post, which includes a small teaser video, below:

