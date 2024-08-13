New Halloween Time Trading Cards for Magic Key Holders Coming to Disneyland

Halloween Time is returning to the Disneyland Resort and Magic Key holders are in for a special treat.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland Magic Key Instagram account has shared that they are offering complementary collectible trading cards to Key holders visiting the Disneyland Resort.
- Starting August 26th through September 19th, guests can collect a new card every single week from Monday to Thursday.
- The new trading cards are promised to be “a little more…evil,” hinting at the cards featuring Disney’s iconic villains.
- Cards are limited to 1 card per week while supplies last. Admission and Park reservations are required.
- You can check out the post, which includes a small teaser video, below:
