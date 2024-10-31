Children from Ile-de-France Enjoyed Halloween Festivities at Disneyland Paris

Hundreds of children in Ile-de-France were invited to Disneyland Paris to celebrate Halloween.

What’s Happening:

During the Disney Halloween Festival, young guests found themselves at the center of something exciting at Disneyland Paris.

They were able to enjoy performances and thrilling rides, while sweets were provided by Disney VoluntEARS just before Mickey’s Halloween Celebration Cavalcade.

You can see the smiles of both the Disney VoluntEARS and children, making it a successful day.

