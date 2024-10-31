Children from Ile-de-France Enjoyed Halloween Festivities at Disneyland Paris

Disney VoluntEARS helped bring Halloween fun to children.
Hundreds of children in Ile-de-France were invited to Disneyland Paris to celebrate Halloween.

What’s Happening:

  • During the Disney Halloween Festival, young guests found themselves at the center of something exciting at Disneyland Paris.
  • They were able to enjoy performances and thrilling rides, while sweets were provided by Disney VoluntEARS just before Mickey’s Halloween Celebration Cavalcade.

  • You can see the smiles of both the Disney VoluntEARS and children, making it a successful day.

