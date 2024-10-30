M&M’S Sweet Tour Comes to Disney Springs Just in Time for Halloween

For two days, guests can enjoy music, photo opportunities, and some sweet surprises.

Visitors to Disney Springs can enjoy a little extra sweet fun from M&M’S this week, just in time for Halloween.

What’s Happening:

The colorful and musical fun of the M&M’S Sweet Tour has arrived at Disney Springs just in time for Halloween.

M&M’s Chocolate is hosting their Sweet Tour today and tomorrow (October 31st) in Disney Springs near the Orange Garage.

From 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., guests can enjoy music, photo opportunities, and some sweet surprises.

The Disney Springs Instagram shared a short video, showcasing some of the fun guests can expect at the M&M’S Sweet Tour.

While visiting Disney Springs, those looking for more sweet treats can always visit the M&M’S Store

More Walt Disney World News: