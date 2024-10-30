M&M’S Sweet Tour Comes to Disney Springs Just in Time for Halloween

Visitors to Disney Springs can enjoy a little extra sweet fun from M&M’S this week, just in time for Halloween.
What’s Happening:
- The colorful and musical fun of the M&M’S Sweet Tour has arrived at Disney Springs just in time for Halloween.
- M&M’s Chocolate is hosting their Sweet Tour today and tomorrow (October 31st) in Disney Springs near the Orange Garage.
- From 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., guests can enjoy music, photo opportunities, and some sweet surprises.
- The Disney Springs Instagram shared a short video, showcasing some of the fun guests can expect at the M&M’S Sweet Tour.
- While visiting Disney Springs, those looking for more sweet treats can always visit the M&M’S Store, located near Splitsville and House of Blues.
