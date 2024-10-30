Prices Revealed for the First Day of Lightning Lane Premier Pass at the Walt Disney World Resort

Walt Disney World has launched its new Lightning Lane Premier Pass, which provides one-time access to all Lightning Lane attractions. Wondering what the prices are for the first couple of days?
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has introduced the Lightning Lane Premier Pass and the My Disney Experience app has information on what you can expect price wise.
- The Lightning Lane Premier Pass can be bought through My Disney Experience, and guests are able to buy the Premier Pass for only one theme park each day. The price may vary based on the specific park and the date of purchase.
- Pricing on October 30 and 31:
- Magic Kingdom: $329 per guest
- EPCOT: $169 per guest
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $269 per guest
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $129 per guest
- This price is on the lower end, and as we approach the holiday season, we can expect an increase in cost.
- For example November 16:
- Magic Kingdom: $399 per guest
- EPCOT: $229 per guest
- Disney's Hollywood Studios: $309 per guest
- Disney's Animal Kingdom: $159 per guest
- The Lightning Lane Premier Pass is currently only offered to guests staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels.
- Passes can be purchased up to seven days prior to the first day of the guests resort stay and extend up to 14 days, with sales beginning at 7 a.m. ET.
More Details on Lightning Lane Premier Pass:
