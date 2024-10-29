Additional Spider-Man Stuntronic Performances Come to Avengers Campus in Time for Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

More performances will be added daily beginning November 17th.

Visitors to Disney California Adventure will soon have even more chances to view the jaw-dropping Spider-Man “stuntronic” in Avengers Campus.

What’s Happening:

The Orange County Register

Additional performance times will be added to the schedule beginning November 17th.

According to Disneyland

The autonomous audio-animatronic stunt robot was developed by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development as part of the Stuntronics Project, and is capable of performing aerial somersaults and backflips 65 feet in the air.

Media reports of the Spider-Man stuntronic show closing in November due to budget cuts have proven unfounded.

The expansion of Spider-Man shows comes two days after the launch of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

