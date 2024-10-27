Disneyland Resort Casting Call Confirms Return Of “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration”

The Disneyland Resort has posted a casting call seeking character performers to audition for a number of roles… a nearly identical list to one we saw for last year’s special parade that took place during Pixar Fest.

What’s Happening:

Those keeping track of the Disney Auditions page have noticed an interesting set of casting calls for character performers at the Disneyland Resort.

Currently, the park is seeking performers to fill the roles of: Joe Gardner ( Soul ) Miriam ( Turning Red ) Priya ( Turning Red) Abby ( Turning Red) The Members of 4TOWN ( Turning Red) Jin Lee ( Turning Red)

This might seem run-o-the-mill at first, but many Disney Parks fans may recall that this is the exact casting call for the Better Together – A Pixar Pals Celebration parade that debuted as part of last year’s Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort, winding its way through Disney California Adventure

The parade was a favorite, becoming a social media darling with many fans, especially those who came to see a live performance of 4TOWN from Pixar’s film, Turning Red . The parade also featured brand new units based on Soul and Luca that immediately won fans over, the latter of which featured Luca and Alberto in a translucent “water”-filled float so they can show off their partially transformed sea monster selves.

. The parade also featured brand new units based on and that immediately won fans over, the latter of which featured Luca and Alberto in a translucent “water”-filled float so they can show off their partially transformed sea monster selves. The new casting call confirms that the parade will be making a return. Even looking closer at the call sheet for Joe Gardner, who appears on the Soul float, confirms this. When verifying that this was not a casting call for the live-musician Joe Gardner who appears at the Pixar Place Hotel “Disney Live Entertainment is casting roles for Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA. Candidates local to Southern CA are needed to portray the role of Joe Gardner (from Disney-Pixar’s Soul).”

float, confirms this. When verifying that this was not a casting call for the live-musician Joe Gardner who appears at the While Disneyland hasn’t made any official announcements regarding the return of the parade, next year marks the 70th Anniversary of Disneyland Park. The resort has a big multi-month celebration planned which they already announced, the details of which are still scarce. Could the return of this parade be part of those festivities?

In the meantime, you can watch our video of the Better Together parade below.

