Video: Take a Grand Circle Journey Aboard The Disneyland Railroad As It Reopens From Lengthy Refurbishment

After a lengthy refurb at Disneyland Park, the Disneyland Railroad has once again opened to park guests, and is once again making grand circle tours of the park, though it is skipping one station.

What’s Happening:

At the beginning of August, Disneyland closed their iconic railroad for a refurbishment ahead of the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

While the work was being done, all the stations of the Disneyland Railroad were shuttered, leaving displays outside celebrating the history of the attraction at the park, which has been in operation at Disneyland since opening day, back on July 17th, 1955.

You can join us for a journey aboard the Disneyland Railroad with our video of a Grand Circle Tour as the railroad reopened from its refurbishment earlier today, October 25th, 2024, departing out of and returning to Mickey’s Toontown station.

Regulars will note that the dialogue aboard the train, provided by Bob Joles, references being able to peek into the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction, though on our journey, all windows into the attraction were closed, despite the attraction being open for Magic Key previews.

Fans will also notice that there is still work being done at both the Main Street U.S.A. station and the New Orleans Square station, the latter of which the train still stops at, though passengers are not allowed to board or disembark at this location.

The Disneyland Railroad has seen many changes in its nearly 70-year history, but still provides guests a leisurely way to traverse the park, as well as affords the chance to steam along the banks of the Rivers of America, and behold rugged landscapes inspired by 4 of America’s majestic rivers: the Mississippi, the Columbia, the Missouri and the Rio Grande.

Between the Tomorrowland and Main Street, U.S.A. stations, guests can also see Walt Disney’s legendary dioramas of the Grand Canyon and Primeval World – Land of the Dinosaurs, featuring a thrilling prehistoric land of towering Audio-Animatronics dinosaurs come to life that you can check out in the video above.

