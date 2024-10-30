Photos: Culinary Artists Bake Up Long-Running Holiday Tradition at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

With Halloween less than 24 hours away, it comes as no surprise that Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has begun to install their landmark gingerbread house in the grand lobby of the Walt Disney World Resort.

The lobby Gingerbread House is a staple for Walt Disney World’s Flagship resort hotel, which is so large that Cast Members can take up (temporary) residence inside to peddle individual portions of the delicious treat. In recent years, other tasty treats have been offered up as well.

The long-running tradition is largely similar each holiday season, but is different in details and ingredients (and quantities of each!) each year. As this house is still under construction, we don’t have exact stats just yet.

Right now, the popular lobby decor/attraction is still under construction, but is very evident to those staying at or passing through the hotel’s main lobby area. For those wishing to view it, whether now or when complete, it’s an easy jaunt off of the Magic Kingdom Resort Monorail, as they both share the same building.

While the decor is popping up already, Christmas at Walt Disney World officially starts (according to their website) on November 12th, which is frankly a bit strange considering the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party takes place at the Magic Kingdom on November 8th.

The Resorts of Walt Disney World also get in on the fun, with other Deluxe resorts typically decorating with their own gingerbread fun. While maybe not on the same size scale as Disney’s Grand Floridian’s gingerbread house, other installations typically pop up throughout the resorts. One example is a gingerbread carousel that has been seen in the lobby of Disney’s Beach Club Resort in recent years.

