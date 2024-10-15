Josh D’Amaro Talks the Importance of Building on Leadership Strengths During Internal Leadership Learning Event

Josh D’Amaro, the Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, recently spoke at an internal Leadership Learning Event and shared a recap of his remarks.
What’s Happening:
- D’Amaro shared on his LinkedIn about a chat he recently had with Tami Garcia, Disney’s EVP of HR during a Leadership Learning Event.
- The Leadership Learning Event is an internal program that Disney Parks and Experiences hosts at each of their properties around the world.
- In the chat, D’Amaro and Garcia talked about “the importance of building on our leadership strengths as we enter an era of unprecedented growth.”
- Stating that he’s passionate about investing in the professional development of the cast, D’Amaro shared a 2 and a half minute long video recap of the event, which you can watch below.
