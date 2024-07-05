New Flavor of Treat Debuts At March Hare Refreshments at Disneyland Paris

Guests visiting Disneyland Paris can get their hands on a delectable new treat at a favorite Fantasyland Quick Service location.

What’s Happening:

A new flavor of ice cream has debuted at March Hare Refreshments in Disneyland Paris, with guests now having the option of purchasing Tulgey Wood, a vanilla flavor.

The new flavor joins an already flavorful lineup of items themed to Alice In Wonderland, including Unbirthday Ice Cream and Curious Labyrinth Ice Cream.

March Hare Refreshments, located in Fantasyland at the park, invites guests to celebrate their unbirthday with delicious sweet treats and drinks straight from Alice's Wonderland. There, they can enjoy ice cream, hot & cold drinks and special seasonal treats at March Hare Refreshments.

Located close to Alice's Curious Labyrinth, guests can have drinks near the Hare's house. Like in Walt Disney World and Tokyo Disneyland, the Dormouse can be seen popping his head out of a large teapot and the March Hare, although absent, can be seen on the sign of the doorway. Mad Hatter's Tea Cups is located nearby.

To enjoy this treat yourself or just to head to Disneyland Paris, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel

More Disneyland Paris News: