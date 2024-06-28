Boardwalk Candy Palace to Undergo Extensive Refurbishment at Disneyland Paris

Boardwalk Candy Palace at Disneyland Paris is set to undergo an extensive refurbishment that will expand and refresh the interior, in addition to some additional sweet food offerings.

What’s Happening:

Boardwalk Candy Palace – the go-to spot in Disneyland Park for all guests looking to satisfy their sweet tooth – is about to close for an extensive refurbishment.

Walt Disney Imagineering Paris teams have their hearts set on breathing new life into the candy shop that opened in 1992, while preserving its original charm, as part of an exciting project aimed at expanding the resort’s food & beverage offerings.

To turn this idea into reality, the resort’s teams will not only rearrange the space, but they will also restore columns, paintings, moldings, and decorative accessories. All-new pieces of furniture and exclusive artwork will also be introduced into the shop.

The icing on the cake will be the expanded sweet food offerings, which will include new sweet treats that will surely delight guests of all ages.

More updates about this mouthwatering experience will be shared in the future, ahead of the shop’s reopening in 2025.

