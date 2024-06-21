Disneyland Paris Introduces New Upbeat Song To Celebrate Music Day

Disneyland Paris has introduced a fun new song for the resort, highlighting many of the attractions and activities found within, and released a new sing-along video to mark the occasion.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate Fête de la Musique (Music Day), Disneyland Paris

This original song invites visitors to create and share their own magical memories on social networks

From the moment guests arrive on Main Street, U.S.A. until the end of the day with Disney Illuminations, “Nos Histoires Prennent Vie/Stories Come to Life” celebrates Disney Magic and the unforgettable moments guest experience every day in Disney Parks.

With inspiring lyrics and a swinging melody, it promises to become a must-have for everyone who shares a story about Disneyland Paris.

With this music, guests will be able to use extracts from the song in their creations on social networks, allowing them to share their magical moments at Disneyland Paris with friends and family.

