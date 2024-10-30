Returning Guests Can Save on National Geographic Expeditions Through January 2025

Returning guests looking to book another National Geographic Expedition can save up to $500 per person.
What’s Happening:
- Guests who have already been on a National Geographic Expedition will be able to save up to $500 per person on all available Signature Land or River Cruise departures.
- Additionally, you can also save $2,500 per person on all available Private Jet Expedition departures.
- To take advantage of these offers, returning guests must book by January 9th, 2025.
- The offers break down as follows:
- Save $2,500 per person on all available Private Jet Expeditions (must be booked 30-60 days prior to applicable departure date)
- Save $500 per person on all available River Cruise departures (must be booked 21 days prior to applicable departure date)
- Save $500 per person on all available International Signature Land departures (must be booked 30-60 days prior to applicable departure date)
- Save $400 per person on all available Domestic Signature Land departures (must be booked 30-60 days prior to applicable departure date)
- For more information and to book your own National Geographic Expedition, we recommend contacting our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel.
