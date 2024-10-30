Returning Guests Can Save on National Geographic Expeditions Through January 2025

Guests can save up to $500 per person on all available Signature Land or River Cruise departures, plus savings on Private Jet Expedition departures.
Returning guests looking to book another National Geographic Expedition can save up to $500 per person.

What’s Happening:

  • Guests who have already been on a National Geographic Expedition will be able to save up to $500 per person on all available Signature Land or River Cruise departures.
  • Additionally, you can also save $2,500 per person on all available Private Jet Expedition departures.
  • To take advantage of these offers, returning guests must book by January 9th, 2025.
  • The offers break down as follows:
    • Save $2,500 per person on all available Private Jet Expeditions (must be booked 30-60 days prior to applicable departure date)
    • Save $500 per person on all available River Cruise departures (must be booked 21 days prior to applicable departure date)
    • Save $500 per person on all available International Signature Land departures (must be booked 30-60 days prior to applicable departure date)
    • Save $400 per person on all available Domestic Signature Land departures (must be booked 30-60 days prior to applicable departure date)
  • For more information and to book your own National Geographic Expedition, we recommend contacting our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel.

