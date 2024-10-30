Disney Treasure Embarking On Its Transatlantic Journey

We are another step closer to the maiden voyage in December.

Disney Parks Blog has given us the latest update on Disney Cruise Lines new ship the Disney Treasure as we get closer to its maiden voyage.

What's Happening:

Yesterday, the Disney Treasure set sail on its transatlantic journey from Eemshaven, Netherlands, heading towards Port Canaveral, Florida.

The trip spans over 4,500 miles and is anticipated to take two weeks.

The ship's first stop will be the city of Funchal, Portugal, where it will make a short stop before proceeding.

During the crossing, final preparations will be made to get the vessel ready for its maiden voyage, which is set for December 21.

Planning a Trip?:

