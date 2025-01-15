Opening Date Revealed for “Wonderful Dreams Shinkansen” Special Train Service With Designs Based on Fantasy Springs in Tokyo DisneySea

For the first time in 60 years, a Tokaido Shinkansen will showcase a distinctive design throughout all of its cars.
Central Japan Railway Company, in collaboration with Oriental Land Co., Ltd., is set to introduce the "Wonderful Dreams Shinkansen," a special train service that will run for a limited time beginning in February.

  • Central Japan Railway Company, known as JR Central, is partnering with Oriental Land Co., Ltd. to launch the “Wonderful Dreams Shinkansen,” a special train that will operate for a limited time starting February 21, 2025.
  • The train's design is inspired by the newly opened Fantasy Springs themed port at Tokyo DisneySea Park, which debuted in June 2024.
  • This initiative highlights the Fantasy Springs universe and stems from the collaboration between Tokyo Disney Resort and JR Central.
  • Remarkably, this will mark the first time in 60 years that a Tokaido Shinkansen will feature a distinctive design across all its cars.

