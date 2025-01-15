Opening Date Revealed for “Wonderful Dreams Shinkansen” Special Train Service With Designs Based on Fantasy Springs in Tokyo DisneySea

For the first time in 60 years, a Tokaido Shinkansen will showcase a distinctive design throughout all of its cars.

Central Japan Railway Company, in collaboration with Oriental Land Co., Ltd., is set to introduce the "Wonderful Dreams Shinkansen," a special train service that will run for a limited time beginning in February.

Central Japan Railway Company, known as JR Central, is partnering with Oriental Land Co., Ltd. to launch the “Wonderful Dreams Shinkansen,” a special train that will operate for a limited time starting February 21, 2025.

The train's design is inspired by the newly opened Fantasy Springs

This initiative highlights the Fantasy Springs universe and stems from the collaboration between Tokyo Disney Resort and JR Central.

Remarkably, this will mark the first time in 60 years that a Tokaido Shinkansen will feature a distinctive design across all its cars.

