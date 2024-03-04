Photos: New Oscars Photo Op Now Available at Disney Springs

The Academy Awards are coming up this weekend and those visiting Disney Springs in Walt Disney World can currently take advantage of a fun new photo op.

  • Located in the stables at the Town Center area of Disney Springs, guests can now pose with a giant replica of the iconic Oscars statue.
  • The photo op also features a golden archway, a red carpet and other props.
  • A Cast Member is also present to take photos for guests.
  • There is also an ad for Oscars Pick’em on ABC’s website, which can be found here.
  • The 96th Oscars will be held this Sunday, March 10 and will air live on ABC.

More on the Oscars:

  • The second round of presenters for the 96th Oscars ceremony have been announced, including such big names as Jennifer Lawrence, Kate McKinnon, John Mulaney, and more.
  • Previously announced Oscars presenters include Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey and more.
  • The list of songs and performers has also been revealed for the 96th Oscars.
  • You can see the full list of Oscar nominations, including the 20 earned by Disney projects, here.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
