Photos: New Oscars Photo Op Now Available at Disney Springs

The Academy Awards are coming up this weekend and those visiting Disney Springs in Walt Disney World can currently take advantage of a fun new photo op.

Located in the stables at the Town Center area of Disney Springs, guests can now pose with a giant replica of the iconic Oscars statue.

The photo op also features a golden archway, a red carpet and other props.

A Cast Member is also present to take photos for guests.

There is also an ad for Oscars Pick’em on ABC here

The 96th Oscars will be held this Sunday, March 10 and will air live on ABC.

More on the Oscars: