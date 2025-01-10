Roger Gould and Krista Sheffler to Talk Pixar at the Disney Parks in Upcoming Walt Disney Family Museum Event

The event will take place in-person at The Walt Disney Family Museum on Saturday, January 25th.

The Walt Disney Family Museum will be hosting an exclusive talk about Pixar’s Theme Parks group, which works closely with Walt Disney Imagineering to seamlessly incorporate elements of beloved Pixar films into Disney destinations across the globe.

This exclusive chat will feature Disney’s Roger Gould and Pixar Animation Studios’ Krista Sheffler talking about their work as part of Pixar’s Theme Parks group.

Gould serves as a principal advisor for Walt Disney Imagineering and a creative officer at Walt Disney Animation Studios, while ​​Sheffler currently manages Pixar’s Theme Parks group.

Tickets for the panel discussion – which takes place on Saturday, January 25th at 1:00 p.m. – are now available for all members.

Tickets are $25 for members, $40 for adult non-members, $35 for students and seniors, and $30 for youths.

Tickets are free for children under age 5, but you must register ahead of time.

