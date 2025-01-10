Roger Gould and Krista Sheffler to Talk Pixar at the Disney Parks in Upcoming Walt Disney Family Museum Event

The Walt Disney Family Museum will be hosting an exclusive talk about Pixar’s Theme Parks group, which works closely with Walt Disney Imagineering to seamlessly incorporate elements of beloved Pixar films into Disney destinations across the globe.
What’s Happening:
- This exclusive chat will feature Disney’s Roger Gould and Pixar Animation Studios’ Krista Sheffler talking about their work as part of Pixar’s Theme Parks group.
- Gould serves as a principal advisor for Walt Disney Imagineering and a creative officer at Walt Disney Animation Studios, while Sheffler currently manages Pixar’s Theme Parks group.
- Tickets for the panel discussion – which takes place on Saturday, January 25th at 1:00 p.m. – are now available for all members.
- Tickets are $25 for members, $40 for adult non-members, $35 for students and seniors, and $30 for youths.
- Tickets are free for children under age 5, but you must register ahead of time.
- For more information on the event, guests, and to register, click here.
More from The Walt Disney Family Museum:
- “Moana 2″ Screening and Panel Postponed Due to California Wildfires
- The Walt Disney Family Museum to Host Virtual Talk with “Bring the Magic Home” Author Sunny Chanel
- The Walt Disney Family Museum Expresses Support for Disneyland’s Upcoming Walt Disney — A Magical Life
- Event Recap: The Walt Disney Family Museum Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Book Release Party
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com