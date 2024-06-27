Department of Defense Warrior Games Participant Sgt. Carly James Shares What It Means to Connect With Other Warriors

The 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games are happening right now at Walt Disney World Resort. With more than 200 athletes representing every branch of the US military and Australia competing for gold in 11 different adaptive sports, the event is an impactful celebration of the physical and mental strength of our nation’s heroes.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog

The Air Force Staff Sergeant is competing in not one, but six of the 11 adaptive sports being offered at the competition. These include swimming, track, indoor rowing, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and sitting volleyball.

In between her numerous events, Disney Parks Blog had a chance to catch up with the athlete.

James shared that after being diagnosed with PTSD, the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program re-invigorated her love for sports. She placed emphasis on the importance of finding community through her “invisible illness.”

She continued by praising the event, stating “The Warrior Games program is important because it helps the wounded, injured and ill [active duty and veteran military service members] be a part of something again, not just rehabilitation and recovery, but making new connections. Sometimes it’s hard to explain, however, once we get together, we understand each other.”

James’ favorite part of participating in the athletic challenges is finding new friends and connections with the other Warriors. She emphasized that, while the event gets loud and crazy, “you are going to have the best time in the world.”

The DoD Warrior Games, held at ESPN DoDWarriorGames.com

If you wanna learn more about the impact of the inspiring Warrior Games, checkout our media day coverage of the event here

You can also read the full interview with Sgt. Carly James here

Read More: