Walt Disney World Cast Members Welcomed Hundreds of Veteran Military Service Members Competing in the DoD Warrior Games

The 2024 Warrior Games are taking place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The 2024 Warrior Games are taking place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort, which started on June 21 and runs through June 30.

About Warrior Games:

The Department of Defense Warrior Games is an annual event, first held in 2010, that celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members.

From June 21-30, 2024, the DoD Warrior Games will return to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.

The DoD Warrior Games serves to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors by providing them exposure to adaptive sports.

Participation in the Warrior Games represents the culmination of a service member’s involvement in an adaptive sports program and demonstrates the incredible potential of wounded warriors through competitive sports.

