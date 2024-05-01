Shanghai Disney Resort Shares Special “Zootopia“ Make-A-Wish

Disney Parks Blog has shared a special Make-A-Wish experience all the way from Zootopia.
What’s Happening:
- As Disney Parks Blog continues to share many stories as a part of World Wish Day, they recently talked about a recent wish from Shanghai Disney Resort.
- Siyi has always dreamed about being a police officer, but thanks to Shanghai Disney Resort and Judy Hopps, she has become the newest member of the Zootopia Police Department.
- Siyi was able to find and capture Bellwether, along with handing out appreciation cards to those who had correctly parked their strollers.
- Part of the excitement sharing Siyi’s wish is that Shanghai Disney Resort has recently brought 200 wishes to life.
- To learn more about Shanghai Disney Resort’s recent Make-A-Wish journey, you can head to the Disney Parks Blog.
