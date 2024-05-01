Shanghai Disney Resort Shares Special “Zootopia“ Make-A-Wish

Disney Parks Blog has shared a special Make-A-Wish experience all the way from Zootopia.

What’s Happening:

As Disney Parks Blog continues to share many stories as a part of World Wish Day, they recently talked about a recent wish from Shanghai Disney Resort.

Siyi has always dreamed about being a police officer, but thanks to Shanghai Disney Resort and Judy Hopps, she has become the newest member of the Zootopia Police Department.

Siyi was able to find and capture Bellwether, along with handing out appreciation cards to those who had correctly parked their strollers.

Part of the excitement sharing Siyi’s wish is that Shanghai Disney Resort has recently brought 200 wishes to life.

To learn more about Shanghai Disney Resort’s recent Make-A-Wish journey, you can head to the Disney Parks Blog

