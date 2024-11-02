ABC to Air Special Edition of “20/20” Focusing on the Life and Tragic Death of Liam Payne

A new one-hour special edition of ABC’s 20/20 will tell the story of One Direction singer Liam Payne, chronicling his meteoric rise to fame, struggles with mental health – all leading up to his untimely passing last month.
- The one-hour special explores Liam Payne’s meteoric rise to celebrity as a member of boy band One Direction and his personal journey, including his struggles with mental health and the pressures of stardom, as well as his efforts to reinvent himself as a solo artist.
- Additionally, the timely documentary covers Payne’s tragic death, shedding light on the darker aspects of celebrity culture and the profound impact fame had on his life.
- The special includes interviews with:
- Former X-Factor judge Sharon Osbourne
- Chip Somers, a psychotherapist and addiction specialist who worked with Liam Payne
- Oritsé Williams, an X-Factor contestant and a founding member of the boy band JLS
- ABC News entertainment contributor Kelley Carter
- DJ and ABC News entertainment contributor Megan Ryte
- Rolling Stone staff writer Brittany Spanos
- Variety music editor Jem Aswad
- Culture critic writer Lyndsey Parker
- Price of Fame: The Liam Payne Story – A Special Edition of 20/20 airs Sunday, November 3rd (10:02-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
- For more on the passing of Liam Payne, Hulu subscribers can watch a special edition of IMPACT x Nightline.
