ESPN’s “First Draft” Podcast Returns with a New Host

ESPN’s First Draft podcast has a new host – Mike Greenberg.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN's First Draft podcast provides year-round coverage of the NFL draft, and has typically featured analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates.
- For the new season, Mike Greenberg will be joining the duo as a third host as they break down prospects, team needs and player fits.
- You can listen to new episodes of First Draft on Thursdays on YouTube, Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.
