ESPN’s “First Draft” Podcast Returns with a New Host

by |
Tags: , , , ,

ESPN’s First Draft podcast has a new host – Mike Greenberg.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN's First Draft podcast provides year-round coverage of the NFL draft, and has typically featured analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates.
  • For the new season, Mike Greenberg will be joining the duo as a third host as they break down prospects, team needs and player fits.
  • You can listen to new episodes of First Draft on Thursdays on YouTubeSpotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.

More ESPN News:

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning