Hulu Releases Trailer for “Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara” Documentary

Hulu has released the trailer for their new documentary focusing on a catfishing scheme against popular Canadian indie rock duo Tegan and Sara.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has shared the official trailer and a new poster for Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara, a new documentary directed by true-crime specialist Erin Lee Carr.
- The film revolves around sisters Tegan and Sara Quinn – the former’s computer was hacked in 2011, setting off a calamitous chain of events.
- The film, from Story Syndicate and Carr Lot Productions, attempts to identify whoever is responsible for concocting the scheme.
- This sprawling yet intimate story tells how Tegan's identity was stolen and weaponized in a complex catfish scheme to ensnare members of the queer community. The film is an examination of the severe ripple effect of mistrust, anxiety, and self-doubt that resulted from Fegan's (Fake Tegan) actions.
- The story is told through Tegan’s own voice, weaving new investigations from director Erin Lee Carr with investigations from 2011.
- The documentary film is directed and produced by Carr and produced by Elyssa Hess and Jenny Eliscu.
- Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara will premiere exclusively on Hulu on October 18th, 2024.
