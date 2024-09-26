Hulu Releases Trailer for “Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara” Documentary

Hulu has released the trailer for their new documentary focusing on a catfishing scheme against popular Canadian indie rock duo Tegan and Sara.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has shared the official trailer and a new poster for Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara , a new documentary directed by true-crime specialist Erin Lee Carr.

, a new documentary directed by true-crime specialist Erin Lee Carr. The film revolves around sisters Tegan and Sara Quinn – the former’s computer was hacked in 2011, setting off a calamitous chain of events.

The film, from Story Syndicate and Carr Lot Productions, attempts to identify whoever is responsible for concocting the scheme.

This sprawling yet intimate story tells how Tegan's identity was stolen and weaponized in a complex catfish scheme to ensnare members of the queer community. The film is an examination of the severe ripple effect of mistrust, anxiety, and self-doubt that resulted from Fegan's (Fake Tegan) actions.

The story is told through Tegan’s own voice, weaving new investigations from director Erin Lee Carr with investigations from 2011.

The documentary film is directed and produced by Carr and produced by Elyssa Hess and Jenny Eliscu.

Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara will premiere exclusively on Hulu on October 18th, 2024.

