Trailer and Key Art Revealed for “Solar Opposites” Halloween Special Part 2

Hulu has revealed the key art and official trailer for the Solar Opposites Halloween special part 2.

What’s Happening:

Halloween Special Part 2: , which will debut October 7th, 2024. When the spirit of Halloween starts to take over Korvo's life, spooky stuff is afoot.

Cast:

Dan Stevens

Thomas Middleditch

Sean Giambrone

Mary Mack

Credits:

is executive produced by Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel and Sydney Ryan. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.

About Solar Opposites Season Five:

follows a group of four aliens divided in their opinions about Earth, with Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) perceiving the planet's pollution, rampant consumerism, and human weaknesses as negative aspects, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) embrace the pleasures of television, junk food, and entertainment. In the fifth season of Solar Opposites, the dynamic shifts as the alien partners Terry and Korvo are married, with the team prioritizing family values.