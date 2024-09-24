Trailer and Key Art Released for National Geographic’s Documentary “The Devil’s Climb”

National Geographic has released the trailer and key art for the documentary special The Devil’s Climb, which will premiere in October.
About The Devil’s Climb:
- The Devil’s Climb follows the journey of elite rock climbers Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell as they embark on a formidable expedition to conquer the notorious Devil’s Thumb.
- This 9,000-foot peak in the Alaskan wilderness, enveloped by ancient rainforest, is recognized as one of the most dangerous mountains in North America, presenting a significant challenge in their climbing careers.
- Alex and Tommy are renowned as two of the greatest rock climbers in history and are also best friends.
- They embark on a journey, covering 2,600 miles by bicycle, sailboat, and on foot across the American West, Canada, and Alaska, culminating in an ambitious ascent of the Devil’s Thumb.
- Tommy, recognized as a trailblazer in the sport and a significant inspiration for Alex, views this expedition as an opportunity to stage a remarkable comeback following a career-threatening Achilles injury, which casts doubt on the expedition's success.
- For Alex, this ascent represents one of the most incredible adventures of his life, reflecting his determination to accomplish the extraordinary and his dedication to supporting Tommy's return to climbing.
- The duo shares a deep history of adventurous speed climbing and a record-setting collaboration.
More from Alex Honnold:
- While he was already a renowned climber, Honnold became a household name with the release of Free Solo.
- That film saw him scale Yosemite’s El Capitan without any ropes or nets.
- The National Geographic film went on to win Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards.
- Free Solo can be streamed on Disney+.
