ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline” to Explore the Allegations Made Against Sean “Diddy” Combs

After the shocking indictment of the hip-hop mogul, the ABC program will explore the horrific allegations made against Diddy.

Only on Hulu:

ABC News has announced that a new episode of IMPACT x Nightline titled “Drugs, Lies & ‘Freak Offs’” will premiere on Hulu tomorrow.

titled “Drugs, Lies & ‘Freak Offs’” will premiere on Hulu tomorrow. After allegations of violence, drugs, and sex trafficking were made against Sean “Diddy” Combs, the musician was arrested. As new information comes out surrounding the allegations, the new episode will ask whether the celebrity could be locked up for life

The new ABC News Studios’ crafted episode will feature a new interview with Lizzette Martinez, who was a victim of R. Kelly. She will share her experiences of when she met Diddy and react to the CNN video showcasing the rapper beating up his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Other interviewees include: Tiffany Red, GRAMMY winning producer and songwriter and friend of Cassie Ventura. Kelley Carter, ABC News entertainment distributor. Aaron Katersky, ABC News senior investigative correspondent. Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal contributor and defense attorney. Jamilah Lemieux, Culture Critic and Writer.

IMPACT x Nightline: “Drugs, Lies & ‘Freak Offs’” premieres on September 26th only on Hulu.

Read More on Hulu: