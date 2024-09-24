Hulu Invites Jorge Garcia To Revisit Props From “LOST” In Honor Of Show’s Anniversary

On a recent trip to the Walt Disney Archives, actor Jorge Garcia got LOST revisiting props from the classic ABC series.
What’s Happening:
- With ABC’s LOST celebrating its 20th anniversary, Hulu released a video sharing the show’s legacy through its iconic props.
- Hurley himself, actor Jorge Garcia, had a chance to tour the Walt Disney Archives and revisit many of the props that aided in the show’s cultural takeover.
- Garcia had the chance to view the van, Hurley’s famous lottery ticket, and more.
- You can watch the full video celebrating the iconic drama series below:
