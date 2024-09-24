Hulu Invites Jorge Garcia To Revisit Props From “LOST” In Honor Of Show’s Anniversary

by |
Tags: , , , ,

On a recent trip to the Walt Disney Archives, actor Jorge Garcia got LOST revisiting props from the classic ABC series.

What’s Happening:

  • With ABC’s LOST celebrating its 20th anniversary, Hulu released a video sharing the show’s legacy through its iconic props.
  • Hurley himself, actor Jorge Garcia, had a chance to tour the Walt Disney Archives and revisit many of the props that aided in the show’s cultural takeover.
  • Garcia had the chance to view the van, Hurley’s famous lottery ticket, and more.
  • You can watch the full video celebrating the iconic drama series below:

More ABC News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight