Hulu Invites Jorge Garcia To Revisit Props From “LOST” In Honor Of Show’s Anniversary

On a recent trip to the Walt Disney Archives, actor Jorge Garcia got LOST revisiting props from the classic ABC series.

With ABC’s LOST celebrating its 20th anniversary, Hulu

celebrating its 20th anniversary, Hurley himself, actor Jorge Garcia, had a chance to tour the Walt Disney Archives and revisit many of the props that aided in the show’s cultural takeover.

Garcia had the chance to view the van, Hurley’s famous lottery ticket, and more.

You can watch the full video celebrating the iconic drama series below:

