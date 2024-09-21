Celebrate Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with ABC News

Throughout September and October, the news network will showcase a month-long celebration of the important and undeniable history and heritage of the Hispanic and Latin American community.

Celebrate with ABC News:

ABC has announced they will celebrate Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with Network-Wide coverage highlighting the cultural and historical contributions of the Hispanic and Latin American (HLA) community.

The month-long celebration will be spearheaded by a brand new one-hour primetime special titled Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny.

Reported by ABC News correspondent and What Would You Do? host John Quiñones, the new special will explore and celebrate the creative forces of the Latinx community in Hollywood as well as a deep look at representation within the industry. Through interviews with Ramón Rodríguez, Eva Longoria, Gina Torres, Eugenio Derbez, John Leguizamo, Rita Moreno, Edward James Olmos, and Xochitl Gomez, Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny will showcase the unique career experiences of some of Hollywood’s biggest Latinx stars.

host John Quiñones, the new special will explore and celebrate the creative forces of the Latinx community in Hollywood as well as a deep look at representation within the industry. Through interviews with Ramón Rodríguez, Eva Longoria, Gina Torres, Eugenio Derbez, John Leguizamo, Rita Moreno, Edward James Olmos, and Xochitl Gomez, will showcase the unique career experiences of some of Hollywood’s biggest Latinx stars. The special will, additionally, highlight the importance of top-to-bottom representation as well as a look at the discrimination that Latinx creatives experience, such as type casting and misrepresentation.

Additional programming viewers can catch on ABC includes: On Good Morning America, viewers can catch musical performances and interviews with major Hispanic and Latin American authors, artists, and musicians. The Heritage Month celebration will conclude with a Walt Disney World GMA3: What You Need to Know will highlight HLA stories including beauty pioneer Nadine Ramos, a behind-the-scenes look at the launch of Broadway’s ¡VIVA! BROADWAY, a Hispanic-owned product showcase with Milly Almodovar, and more. ABC News Live will report on Latinx voter outreach for the 2024 Presidential Election, multi-status families in the US, the reappearance of Pachucos, the legacy of singer Celia Cruz, as well as interviews and profiles on Hispanic and Latin American creatives. These include singer Natalia Lafourcade, Los Angeles Philharmonic music and artistic director Gustavo Duamel, and more. The View will celebrate the contributions, cultures, and people in the HLA community through conversations about voting, education reform, and the necessity of representation. The talk show will also host featured guests such as Wilmer Valderrama, Gael García Bernal, and Luna among others. Nightline will air segments about important Latinx voter issues and profile musical artists and more. This Week will showcase the impact of Latinx voters throughout the 2024 election cycle. ABC News Digital and Good Morning America Digital will highlight the struggles and experiences of HLA communities through NGO Nos Buscamos’ mission to reunite Chilean children adopted in US with their families, the impact of HIV/AIDS on the Hispanic and Latinx communities, the long-standing infrastructure problems in Puerto Rico during hurricane season, licensing reformation by New York City street vendors, and the geopolitical crises that impact the conservation of Venezuela and Brazil. ABC News Audio will release an audio special for Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny as well as regular segments of their weekly news magazine Perspective. America Strong segments on World News Tonight with David Muir will shed light on the rich storytelling celebrating HLA heritage throughout the month.

Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny is produced by ABC News Studios and is part of ABC News’ Soul of a Nation.

Read More Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month: