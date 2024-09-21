Explore The Murder of a Local Alaskan Doctor on the Season Premiere of ABC’S “20/20”

In the season premiere of the popular ABC series, viewers will get a deep dive into the murder of a beloved local Doctor.

Cold Blooded Crime:

In a new episode of ABC’s 20/20 , Chris Connelly will explore the story of Dr. Eric Garcia.

, Chris Connelly will explore the story of Dr. Eric Garcia. The small-town surgeon was found dead in his home in Ketchikan, Alaska after a wellness check was called on him. The local community was left shocked, searching for answers on what had happened to Dr. Garcia.

Throughout the episode, viewers will learn the secrets of Garcia’s life, including a hidden romance, theft of nearly half a million dollars in property, and a suspect with a criminal history with a motive to kill.

Details about his secret romance with then 32-year-old Jordan Joplin, who was later convicted with poisoning the Doctor, will be explored throughout the episode.

Including interviews with Dr. Garcia’s brother, close friends, law enforcement officers, investigators, and more, viewers will join the citizens of Ketchikan in search of answers about the small town Doctor’s death.

The new two-hour episode, which is 20/20’s season premiere, will debut on ABC this Friday at 9PM EDT and will stream the next day on Hulu

