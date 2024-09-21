ABC News Studios’ “Scamanda” Will Premiere October 9th

Based on the Lionsgate podcast of the same name, the new docu-series will explore the rise and fall of California native Amanda Riley.

  • ABC has announced that their upcoming series Scamanda will premiere on October 9th.
  • Based on the true story of Amanda Riley, the series will explore the Christian mother’s rise to internet fame while documenting her battle with Stage 3 blood cancer. After an anonymous tip was sent to Nancy Mosciatello, the investigative producer went on a 5-year deep dive into Riley. Through her investigation, Mosciatello will discover the truth about Amanda Riley and her deceitful actions.
  • Scamanda will expand upon the podcast, including exclusive police and IRS interviews, insights from former friends of Amanda, and a neuropsychologist who will take audiences into the mind of scammers. Viewers will also get a deeper look into Moscatiello’s investigation.
  • The premier episode, “Stage 1: Who’s Afraid of Amanda Riley?,” will kick off Amanda's tale, providing backstory to the young mother’s cancer diagnosis, finding support within her church, and creating her online blog.
  • Scamanda is produced by Pilgrim Media Group for ABC News Studios.
  • New episodes premiere every Wednesday at 10PM EDT/PDT and stream the next day on Hulu.

