ABC News Studios’ “Scamanda” Will Premiere October 9th

Based on the Lionsgate podcast of the same name, the new docu-series will explore the rise and fall of California native Amanda Riley.

Scams and Scandals:

ABC Scamanda will premiere on October 9th.

Scamanda will expand upon the podcast, including exclusive police and IRS interviews, insights from former friends of Amanda, and a neuropsychologist who will take audiences into the mind of scammers. Viewers will also get a deeper look into Moscatiello’s investigation.

will expand upon the podcast, including exclusive police and IRS interviews, insights from former friends of Amanda, and a neuropsychologist who will take audiences into the mind of scammers. Viewers will also get a deeper look into Moscatiello’s investigation. The premier episode, “Stage 1: Who’s Afraid of Amanda Riley?,” will kick off Amanda's tale, providing backstory to the young mother’s cancer diagnosis, finding support within her church, and creating her online blog.

Scamanda is produced by Pilgrim Media Group for ABC News Studios.

is produced by Pilgrim Media Group for ABC News Studios. New episodes premiere every Wednesday at 10PM EDT/PDT and stream the next day on Hulu

