“Bad Sisters” Star Sharon Horgan Tapped For Role In Upcoming Hulu Series “Amanda”

Sharon Horgan, known for co-creating and starring in Bad Sisters, Catastrophe, and Pulling, has been tapped to play Amanda Knox’s mother in the upcoming Hulu limited series, Amanda, according to Deadline.

Sharon Horgan, has reportedly been cast as a series regular in the Hulu series, . She will reportedly play Amanda Knox’s mother, Edda Mellas, in the limited series, alongside Grace Van Patten, who stars as the titular Amanda Knox.

The limited series follows the true story of Amanda Knox, who was wrongfully committed for the murder of her roommate and her 16 year long journey to set herself free.

Horgan’s character in the series is Knox’s “desperate but optimistic mother. Their deep bond is challenged by Amanda’s imprisonment, but Edda’s unwavering love for her daughter propels her as she fights for Amanda’s life.”

The series, created by KJ Steinberg, was originally announced earlier this year, with Hulu ordering eight hour-long episodes of the show.

Amanda comes from 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company. Steinberg executive produces alongside Warren Littlefield, Lisa Harrison, Ann Johnson, & Graham Littlefield for The Littlefield Company; Monica Lewinsky via Alt Ending Productions; and Amanda Knox & Chris Robinson of Knox Robinson Productions.