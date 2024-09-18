Trailer Debuts for New Huluween Horror Movie “Mr. Crockett”

A children’s show carries a frightening twist in an all new film set to debut on Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Get ready to meet Mr. Crockett this Huluween in his all-new horror film.
- Directed by Brandon Espy and written by Carl Reid, Mr. Crockett tells the story of a 90s children’s show host who emerges from the television, kidnaps young children, and kills their parents.
- One mother, after her own son is captured, sets out to avenge her son and put a stop to this demonic program.
- Mr. Crockett is a part of the yearly Huluween event on Hulu, bringing together the ookiest and spookiest television shows and movies all in one place.
- Mr. Crockett premieres Friday, October 11th on Hulu.
