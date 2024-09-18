Trailer Debuts for New Huluween Horror Movie “Mr. Crockett”

A children’s show carries a frightening twist in an all new film set to debut on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

Get ready to meet Mr. Crockett this Huluween in his all-new horror film.

Directed by Brandon Espy and written by Carl Reid, Mr. Crockett tells the story of a 90s children’s show host who emerges from the television, kidnaps young children, and kills their parents.

One mother, after her own son is captured, sets out to avenge her son and put a stop to this demonic program.

Mr. Crockett is a part of the yearly Huluween event on Hulu, bringing together the ookiest and spookiest television shows and movies all in one place.

Mr. Crockett premieres Friday, October 11th on Hulu.

