Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2024

Hulu has revealed all of its October 2024 new additions, including original film Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, new series La Máquina, and a new Solar Opposites Halloween Special. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this October.

Hulu Originals

Last Days of the Space Age: Complete Season 1 – October 2

Starring Radha Mitchell and Jesse Spencer, “Last Days of the Space Age” is an eight-part dramedy series set in 1979 Western Australia, when Perth was at the center of the world’s headlines. A power strike threatens to plunge the region into darkness, while the city hosts the iconic Miss Universe pageant and the US space station, Skylab, crashes just beyond the city’s suburbs. Against this backdrop of international cultural and political shifts, three families in a tight-knit coastal community find their marriages, friendships, and futures put to the test.

Hold Your Breath (Film Premiere) – October 3

In 1930s Oklahoma amid the region’s horrific dust storms, a woman (Sarah Paulson) is convinced that a sinister presence is threatening her family.

Solar Opposites: Halloween Special – October 7

Spooky stuff is afoot when the Spirit of Halloween starts to take over Korvo’s life in this special edition of Solar Opposites.

La Máquina: Complete Limited Series – October 9

After a devastating loss, Esteban “La Máquina” Osuna (Gael García Bernal) is at a low point in his boxing career. Lucky for him, his manager and best friend Andy Lujan (Diego Luna) is determined to get him back on top. But when a nefarious organization rears its head, the stakes of this rematch become life or death. Esteban must also juggle his own personal demons and protect his family, including his ex-wife Irasema (Eiza González), a journalist who finds herself on a collision course with the dark side of the boxing world.

Mr. Crocket (Film Premiere) – October 11

A single mother thinks she's found the key to calming her child down – a VHS copy of a strange children's program named Mr. Crocket's World. However, a darker, bloodier secret waits to invade their home from inside the tape. Starring Jerrika Hinton, Elvis Nolasco, Ayden Gavin, Kristolyn Lloyd, and Alex Akpobome.

Pancho Villa: El Centauro del Norte: Complete Season 1 – October 14

This is the story of Doroteo Arango, of a life that began on the wrong side of the law, to becoming “Pancho Villa”, the feared commander and key figure in the Mexican Revolution. Buried within the story is a man fixated on his own myth, a man whose efforts to become a larger-than-life figure would shape history but also leave him with many vengeful and powerful enemies.

Nemesis: Complete Season 1 – October 16

Nemesis is a conspiracy thriller about financial crimes and tax evasion among the highest levels of the Dutch business community: a shadow world of shell companies and dead-end paper trails. Public prosecutor Sylvia van Maele and detective Lars van Deurnen follow money trails and investigate hit jobs while confronting a merciless elite that will do anything to maintain its power. Sylvia must learn to trust her intuition to survive as the lines between her work and private life blur.

Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara (Documentary Premiere) – October 18

Tegan and Sara ascended to global fame as one of the most influential queer indie rock bands of their generation, cultivating a passionate fanbase. However, a bad actor took advantage of this trust, turning their world upside down in 2011 with a catfish scheme. In this documentary, Tegan enlists filmmaker Erin Lee Carr to find the person terrorizing her and the band’s community. This thrilling investigation uncovers new victims and leads, diving deep into themes of love, betrayal, fame, and fandom.

Rivals: Complete Season 1 – October 18

Set against the backdrop of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England, Rivals delves into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986.

Carved (Film Premiere) – October 21

When a heartbroken teenage playwright, her younger brother, and a group of survivors become trapped in a historical reenactment village on Halloween night, they must band together to survive a relentless assault by a sentient and vengeful pumpkin. Starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Corey Fogelmanis, and Wyatt Lindner.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band (Film Premiere) – October 25

Springsteen and The E Street Band offer unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to their 2023-2024 world tour in this new documentary. Featuring fly-on-the-wall footage of rehearsals and backstage moments, the film provides insights into Springsteen’s creative process and the emotional themes of life, loss, mortality, and community. This essential chapter in Springsteen’s autobiographical series adds to his legacy.

New On Hulu in October

October 1:

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 31, 33 and 34 (CBS)

America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 11-15 (CBS)

CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 6-10 (CBS)

Survivor: Complete Seasons 14-19 (CBS)

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 8 (CBS)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

An American Citizen (1992)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Barbarian (2022)

Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy (1991)

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (2014) (10th Anniversary)

Blood In (1993)

Bogus (1996)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Chasing Papi (2003)

Coco (En Espanol) (2017)

The Dancer Upstairs (2003)

Dashcam (2021)

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes (2014) (10th Anniversary)

Don't Say A Word (2001)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

El Crimen Del Cacaro Gumaro (2014) (10th Anniversary)

The Empty Man

Evita (1996)

The Fly (1986)

From Hell (2001)

The Happening (2008)

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)

The Hitman's Bodyguard (2017)

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (2021)

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (2022)

It's a Wonderful Knife (2023)

Joy Ride (2001)

Just Wright (2010)

La Cara Oculta (2011)

La Misma Luna (Aka: Under The Same Moon) (2008)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)

Long Shot (2019)

Ma (2019)

Miami Rhapsody (1995)

Miss Bala (2012)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009) (15th Anniversary)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

The New Age (1994) (30th Anniversary)

Nightmare Alley

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

October 2:

Last Days of the Space Age: Complete Season 1

Abracadaver (2024)

October 3:

Hold Your Breath: Film Premiere

Witches: Truth Behind the Trials

October 7:

Solar Opposites: Halloween Special

October 9:

La Máquina: Complete Limited Series

October 11:

Mr. Crocket: Film Premiere

October 14:

Pancho Villa: El Centauro del Norte: Complete Season 1

Family Guy: Halloween Special

October 16:

Nemesis: Complete Season 1

October 18:

Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara: Documentary Premiere

Rivals: Complete Season 1

October 21:

Carved: Film Premiere

October 22:

Parking Wars: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

The Speedway Murders (2023)

October 25:

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band: Film Premiere

The Beast Within (2024)

October 29:

Bachelor Pad: Complete Season 1

October 31:

60 Seconds to Sell: Complete Season 1

The Best And Worst U.S. Presidents: Complete Season 1

Born in the Wild: Complete Season 1

Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 6 and 7

Living In Secret: Complete Season 1

Miracles Decoded: Complete Season 1

MysteryQuest: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 19

Transition of Power: Presidential Legacy: Complete Season 1

Washington The Warrior: Complete Season 1

Leaving Hulu in October

October 4:

The Boogeyman

October 5:

Cats (2018)

October 6:

See For Me (2021)

October 7:

Standing Up, Falling Down (2019)

Swift (2019)

October 8:

Monster Family (2017)

Ozzy (2016)

October 10:

Pil's Adventures (2021)

October 14:

The Boy Downstairs (2017)

Funny Thing About Love (2021)

My Friend Dahmer (2017)

October 15:

Capricorn One (1977)

October 16:

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)

October 17:

Songbird (2020)

October 19:

Alone at Night (2022)

October 26:

Along Came the Devil (2018)

Blood (2022)

October 28:

Clean (2021)

October 31:

Christmas on the Farm (2021)

Damien: Omen II (1978)

The Final Conflict (1981)

The Omen (1976)

Omen IV: The Awakening (1991)

Sea Fever (2019)

