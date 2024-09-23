“Modern Family” Star Eric Stonestreet Shares Experience with ABC’s Rejection of Mitch and Cam Spinoff Series

The popular ABC show Modern Family, which ended four years ago after an 11-season run, nearly had a spinoff following two of the series’ fan-favorite characters.

Modern Disappointments:

Deadline Modern Family spinoff focusing on Mitch and Cam is dead.

spinoff focusing on Mitch and Cam is dead. Created by the hit ABC show’s co-creator Chris Lloyd, the series would have starred Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitch and Eric Stonestreet as Cameron.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Stonestreet shared “I don’t think it’s potential anymore… They had their chance. Chris Lloyd and a couple of the writers wrote a really great script that spun Jesse and I off in our life in Missouri, and they said, ‘No.’ They just said, ‘We don’t want to do it.’”

The actor continued, sharing how much he loves his character, the series, working with Ferguson, and that the network's decision to not invest in these characters was “a little hurtful.”

The series would have followed the couple and their adopted teenage daughter as they moved from California to Cam’s home state of Missouri.

Stonestreet thinks the series “would have been a slam dunk.”

He also shared that Modern Family co-creator Steven Levitan was concerned with the series, fearing it was just a spinoff for the sake of doing one. Stonestreet didn’t agree with Levitan, stating “We had the right people in place. It would have been great. If ABC would have said ‘Let’s do it,’ I think we’d be on right now.”

co-creator Steven Levitan was concerned with the series, fearing it was just a spinoff for the sake of doing one. Stonestreet didn’t agree with Levitan, stating “We had the right people in place. It would have been great. If ABC would have said ‘Let’s do it,’ I think we’d be on right now.” While the actor has accepted the fate of the spinoff, he hopes to reunite with cast members for a project at some point in the future.

Modern Family is currently streaming on Hulu

is currently You can watch a clip of their interview below:

Read More ABC: