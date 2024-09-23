The High-Profile Hot-Tempered Cameo In Hulu’s “Only Murders In The Building”

Hulu has shared a short clip that showcases a fun cameo from their hit series, Only Murders In the Building, now in its fourth season on the platform.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has shared a new clip featuring a high-profile cameo on their acclaimed series, Only Murders in the Building, where Tennis star John McEnroe makes a brief appearance.

where Tennis star John McEnroe makes a brief appearance. In the clip, Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), furiously stumbles out of a building and screams at nearby children, while wearing garb reminiscent of a tennis match.

It’s at this point McEnroe, channeling his hot-tempered persona, starts screaming back at Putnam for screaming at the children.

It’s this kind of fun and more (including more cameos and guest stars!) that fans have come to expect from the series, now in its fourth season on Hulu.

This season (already in progress) follows Charles, Oliver, and Mabel as they wrestle with the events of season three, which surround Charles’ stunt double and friend, Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether or not those two were the intended victim, their investigation leads them to Los Angeles, where a Hollywood studio is turning their podcast into a film. As the amateur sleuths race back to New York, they start on an even more epic journey, delving into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.

The series, created by Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman, is a comedy-mystery series that has amassed quite a following of fans and critics alike, following the trio (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) as their obsession with true crime leads to podcast where they find themselves wrapped up in one. Only Murders in the Building has already been renewed for a fifth season

