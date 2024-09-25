Revisit The 80s In A New Trailer For Hulu’s Original Series “Rivals”

A new trailer for the upcoming Hulu Original Series, Rivals, has dropped, showcasing the ruthless world of 80’s independent television ahead of the series debut next month.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has debuted the official trailer for their upcoming original new series, Rivals , set to arrive on the platform on October 18th.

, set to arrive on the platform on October 18th. The film, set against the backdrop of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England, delves headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986.

It’s, according to Hulu, “where hair-dos are big and ambitions are even bigger. Deals are brokered in boardrooms, as well as bedrooms. Nobody can be sure who will come out on top. With every man and woman out only for themselves, can true love really blossom?”

The original eight-part blockbuster is based on the iconic novel by Dame Jilly Cooper – part of her Rutshire Chronicles series, which is packed full of romantic entanglements, dastardly deals, sex, and wit.

The series stars Alex Hassell (The Tragedy of Macbeth, The Boys) as the dashing ex-Olympian, Member of Parliament, and dangerously charismatic Rupert Campbell-Black.

Other Cast Members Include:

David Tennant ( Doctor Who , Good Omens) as Lord Tony Baddingham

as Lord Tony Baddingham Aidan Turner ( Poldark, The Suspect) as Declan O’Hara

as Declan O’Hara Nafessa Williams ( Black Lighting, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody ) as Cameron Cook

) as Cameron Cook Katherine Parkinson ( Humans, Here We Go ) as Lizzie Vereker

) as Lizzie Vereker Bella Maclean (Spring Awakening, Sex Education) as Taggie O’Hara

Additional Cast:

Emily Atack

Catriona Chandler

Oliver Chris

Danny Dyer

Rufus Jones

Lisa McGrillis

Luke Pasqualino

Claire Rushbrook

Victoria Smurfit

