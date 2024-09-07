Reruns of “Modern Family” Leaving E! and Heading to Nick at Night

Reruns of the hit ABC series Modern Family will be coming to Nick at Nite and departing E!

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Modern Family will be coming to Nick at Nite as of this Monday, September 9th.

A two hour programming block will be featured nightly from 2:00-4:00 a.m.

With the move to Paramount’s Nick at Nite, the series will be leaving NBCUniversal’s linear networks – most recently airing on E!

E! is planning a 14-hour Modern Family marathon next Wednesday, with the final airing slated for midnight on September 6th before the series migrates to Nick at Nite three days later.

In addition to airing on Nick at Nite, the series will also continue to run on TBS, which landed non-exclusive linear rights

Additionally, Modern Family is available to stream on Peacock and Hulu

Meanwhile, earlier this summer, some of the series' cast reunited for some new WhatsApp ads

What They’re Saying:

Rachel Crain, SVP, Programming & Content Strategy, Nickelodeon Networks: “Nick at Nite is home to an exceptional roster of fan-favorite and critically acclaimed comedy series, including Friends, Mike & Molly, and Mom, and we are thrilled to have the Emmy Award-winning sitcom Modern Family join our lineup. Our Nick at Nite viewers are sure to connect with the heartfelt authenticity, hilarious honesty and zealous bravery that has made Modern Family such a pop culture staple around the world.”