Release Date Set for New National Geographic Series “Animal Genius”

National Geographic is set to debut a new series that focuses on the hidden genius of such animals as meerkats, sea turtles, and more.

features Nat Geo Explorer and Wildlife Biologist Liz Bonnin as she travels the world searching for the genius ways animals survive. Teaming up with world-leading experts, Bonnin unpacks the latest science about animals that we only thought we knew and discovers the secrets behind the most astonishing feats of teamwork.

In Africa’s Kalahari Desert, Bonnin gets eye to eye with tiny meerkat pups that are taking their first steps outside their burrow, revealing the complex language that keeps the whole family safe from desert predators.

Elsewhere in Africa, Matabele ants take teamwork to another level. After battling with termites, the ants haul injured comrades back to their nest, where they perform first aid on the wounded.

On the beaches of Mexico, Bonnin discovers how baby sea turtles hatch in unison. Eavesdropping on an underground nest reveals an enchanting conversation between the turtles while they’re still inside their eggs.

And, in a television first, thousands of Mexican molly fish perform a dazzling display to evade dive-bombing kingfishers.

Animal Genius premieres September 8th at 10/9c on National Geographic, streaming the next day on Hulu

