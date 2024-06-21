“The Incredible Dr. Pol: The Grand Finale” Premiering Next Month on National Geographic WILD

The Incredible Dr. Pol has announced its series finale on National Geographic.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic’s The Incredible Dr. Pol is coming to an end after 24 seasons on the air.

is coming to an end after 24 seasons on the air. In the series finale, Dr. Pol, Diane, and Charles will share the best moment and personal insights from the run of the show.

After 24 seasons, all the blood, sweat, and tears shared together will be remembered in this special finale episode.

The Incredible Dr. Pol: The Grand Finale premieres July 6th at 9/8c on National Geographic WILD. It streams October 1st on Disney+ Hulu

More National Geographic News: