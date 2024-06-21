“The Incredible Dr. Pol: The Grand Finale” Premiering Next Month on National Geographic WILD

The Incredible Dr. Pol has announced its series finale on National Geographic.
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic’s The Incredible Dr. Pol is coming to an end after 24 seasons on the air.
- In the series finale, Dr. Pol, Diane, and Charles will share the best moment and personal insights from the run of the show.
- After 24 seasons, all the blood, sweat, and tears shared together will be remembered in this special finale episode.
- The Incredible Dr. Pol: The Grand Finale premieres July 6th at 9/8c on National Geographic WILD. It streams October 1st on Disney+ and Hulu.
