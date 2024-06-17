Everything Coming to Disney+ in July 2024

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this July, including Descendants: The Rise of Red, new National Geographic SharkFest specials, and Bluey Minisodes. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Descendants: The Rise of Red – July 12

Now Headmaster of Auradon Prep, former Villain Kid Uma extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red, the rebellious daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. The Queen of Hearts has long held a grudge against Auradon, especially against Cinderella, and seizes the opportunity to seek revenge when she drops her daughter off at school. When the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter Chloe as they travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set the young Queen of Hearts down her villainous path.

NFL Flag Football Championship – July 21 – 3-4pm PT Boys 15 Under Final, 4-5pm PT Girls 18 Under Final

Disney+ will stream LIVE coverage of the inaugural event from Canton, Ohio, a 30-game showcase featuring the top 15U boys and 18U girls teams competing for the NFL FLAG Championship title.

TV Shows

Bluey July 3 – First 7 Minisodes Streaming

The Acolyte July 2 – Episode 6 at 6pm PT July 9 – Episode 7 at 6pm PT July 16 – Episode 8 at 6pm PT



New Library Additions

Monday, July 1

SHARKFEST Attack of the Red Sea Sharks Baby Sharks in the City Shark Attack 360 (S1, 8 episodes) Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast Shark vs. Ross Edgley Sharks Gone Viral Supersized Sharks



Friday, July 12

Disney Descendants (Sing-Along Version)

Disney Descendants 2 (Sing-Along Version)

Descendants 3

Monday, July 15

Angels in the Outfield

Wednesday, July 17

Friday, July 19

Wednesday, July 24

Wednesday, July 31

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 6 episodes)