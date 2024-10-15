“Zootopia” Comics Coming in 2025 From Jeff Parker and Alessandro Ranaldi

The Disney line from Dynamite Entertainment is set to launch a new series at the beginning of 2025, making Zootopia into an ongoing comic book series.

What’s Happening:

Dynamite Entertainment is set to launch an exciting new series in early 2025, marking the first ongoing comic book series based on Zootopia .

. From writer Jeff Parker and artist Alessandro Ranaldi, they will take fans back into the enchanting world of anthropomorphic characters in Zootopia , with monthly releases beginning in January.

, with monthly releases beginning in January. In the incredible city of Zootopia , every animal is able to have opportunities to reach their full potential. Among them is Tripp Zebrando, the owner of the PB&J cell phone company, who stands out as one of the most successful members of the community.

, every animal is able to have opportunities to reach their full potential. Among them is Tripp Zebrando, the owner of the PB&J cell phone company, who stands out as one of the most successful members of the community. The high-tech devices have become an essential item for every resident of Zootopia, and they are preparing to reveal their newest flagship model at a major promotional event.

However, chaos happens when an individual seeks to undermine PB&J, intent on sabotaging both the event and the company by causing a huge collapse that threatens the unsuspecting audience.

Officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, the best of the ZPD, quickly arrive at the scene to manage the chaos and uncover the underlying mystery.

Their investigation into this event will uncover leads and suspects, ultimately guiding them toward the most significant case since the fall of Deputy Mayor Bellwether, as depicted in the iconic original film.

What They're Saying:

Writer Jeff Parker: "The team and I know how eager the audience has been for more stories in the world of ZOOTOPIA and we thank Disney for giving us the chance to tell them. Readers are going to love how Alessandro brings Judy and Nick to life, you can truly hear their voices as you read. Speaking of that, all I have to do to get Nick Wilde's voice right is imagine editor Nate Cosby saying anything. And don't worry, there'll be plenty of the booming Chief Bogo! Zootopia has so much potential for more crime-solving animal adventure, I hope this is just the tip of the iceberg for the Dynamite Disney comics."

More On Comics: