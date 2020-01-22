Disney-Pixar’s “Lamp Life” Trailer Released Ahead of Disney+ Debut Later This Month

Disney-Pixar has released a trailer for Lamp Life, the upcoming short film that will tell the story of what happened to Bo Peep before we caught up with her in Toy Story 4.

Lamp Life was announced

Since then, we have gotten very little information about the short film, aside from what we learned in Toy Story 4 .

. Now, thanks to the new trailer, we know the short will focus on Bo Peep telling Woody everything she went through during her time on a baby lamp.

Lamp Life will begin streaming on January 31 on Disney+.

