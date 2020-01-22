Disney-Pixar’s “Lamp Life” Trailer Released Ahead of Disney+ Debut Later This Month

Disney-Pixar has released a trailer for Lamp Life, the upcoming short film that will tell the story of what happened to Bo Peep before we caught up with her in Toy Story 4.
- Lamp Life was announced to be coming to Disney+ all the way back at Disney’s Investors Day in April of last year.
- Since then, we have gotten very little information about the short film, aside from what we learned in Toy Story 4.
- Now, thanks to the new trailer, we know the short will focus on Bo Peep telling Woody everything she went through during her time on a baby lamp.
- Lamp Life will begin streaming on January 31 on Disney+.
ICYMI – More Disney+ news:
- The animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars returns with an all new season on February 21, only on Disney+.
- A new competition series, Shop Class is heading to Disney+ this winter and actor Justin Long will serve as the show’s host.
- The Walt Disney Company has announced that they’ve moved up the launch date for Disney+ in the Western European region. Originally slated for March 31, 2020, audiences will now be able to access the platform one week earlier on March 24th.
- Togo, the sled dog who saved many lives in 1925 by delivering an antitoxin to victims of an epidemic, and has a Disney+ original movie telling his story, has been honored with his own statue in New York City.
