Epcot’s World Showcase Torches Undergoing Brief Refurbishment

With Epcot gearing up for the debut of Harmonious later this year, the resort is currently refurbishing the torches that surround the World Showcase Lagoon.

What’s happening:

Fans of the long-running IllumiNations

While that show ended its run last year, the torches have remained, also being integrated into the current temporary show ironically named Epcot Forever.

Now the flammable beacons are undergoing a brief refurbishment as the operating system that powers them gets an upgrade.

As a result, the torches will be dark for a short time.

This refurbishment is expected to last for nine days.

