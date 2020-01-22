Epcot’s World Showcase Torches Undergoing Brief Refurbishment

With Epcot gearing up for the debut of Harmonious later this year, the resort is currently refurbishing the torches that surround the World Showcase Lagoon.
What’s happening:
- Fans of the long-running IllumiNations nighttime spectacular know the iconic role the 19 torches around World Showcase Lagoon played in the program.
- While that show ended its run last year, the torches have remained, also being integrated into the current temporary show ironically named Epcot Forever.
- Now the flammable beacons are undergoing a brief refurbishment as the operating system that powers them gets an upgrade.
- As a result, the torches will be dark for a short time.
- This refurbishment is expected to last for nine days.
More from Epcot:
- Speaking of Harmonious, just yesterday the resort revealed that the new floating platforms that will be used for the show arrived.
- Elsewhere in the park, the annual Festival of the Arts is now underway.
- On the same day that celebration kicked off, Epcot also debuted three new films: a Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along in France, Canada Far and Wide in Canada, and Awesome Planet at The Land pavilion.
