Select Staterooms Aboard the Disney Magic to be Upgraded

Disney Cruise Line has announced that 12 staterooms aboard the Disney Magic will be converted into Category V, Concierge Family Oceanview Staterooms with verandah accommodations.

The upgrades to the furnishings and amenities in these Disney Magic staterooms will be completed by the ship’s October 2 sailing.

The following staterooms will be upgraded: 8026 8028 8036 8038 8040 8042 8526 8528 8536 8538 8540 8542

These staterooms will be open for sale as Category V, Concierge Family Oceanview Staterooms with Verandah beginning today.

Reservations made for the staterooms listed above for sailings prior to October 2, 2020 will remain as Category 4A, Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah.

Reservations booked for sailings October 2, 2020 and beyond will be treated as Category V, Concierge Family Oceanview Staterooms with Verandah.

Concierge Guest Services will be reaching out to guests and travel partners with guests booked in the affected staterooms for sailings October 2, 2020 and beyond to advise of the category change and review Concierge benefits.

