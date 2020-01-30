Select Staterooms Aboard the Disney Magic to be Upgraded

Disney Cruise Line has announced that 12 staterooms aboard the Disney Magic will be converted into Category V, Concierge Family Oceanview Staterooms with verandah accommodations.
- The upgrades to the furnishings and amenities in these Disney Magic staterooms will be completed by the ship’s October 2 sailing.
- The following staterooms will be upgraded:
- 8026
- 8028
- 8036
- 8038
- 8040
- 8042
- 8526
- 8528
- 8536
- 8538
- 8540
- 8542
- These staterooms will be open for sale as Category V, Concierge Family Oceanview Staterooms with Verandah beginning today.
- Reservations made for the staterooms listed above for sailings prior to October 2, 2020 will remain as Category 4A, Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah.
- Reservations booked for sailings October 2, 2020 and beyond will be treated as Category V, Concierge Family Oceanview Staterooms with Verandah.
- Concierge Guest Services will be reaching out to guests and travel partners with guests booked in the affected staterooms for sailings October 2, 2020 and beyond to advise of the category change and review Concierge benefits.
ICYMI – More Disney Cruise Line news:
- In anticipation of the theatrical release of Disney-Pixar’s Onward, Disney Parks and the Disney Cruise Line will offer guests a special sneak peek of the coming film starting next month.
- Both Marvel Day at Sea and Star Wars Day at Sea have been announced to return to the Disney Cruise Line in 2021.
- Disney fans love to show off their Disney style, and Minnie Mouse is all about style. So fans should be excited about the new Sail Away Minnie collection, which is now available across all Disney Cruise Line ships.
- Thanks to a wonderful offer from Disney Cruise Line, guests can book a magical Disney cruise by February 14, 2020 and pay only half of the required deposit on the day they make their reservation.
