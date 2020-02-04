Disney+ Subscriber Count Update: 26.5 Million

Update: Bob Iger later shared that as of Monday, February 3rd, Disney+ was up to 28.6 million subscribers, reflecting the growth since January 1st, 2020.

During today’s earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger shared an update on the number of Disney+ subscribers, the first announcement since the November 12th launch when Disney revealed that they were exceeding expectations with 10 million individual subscribers. Today, it was revealed that in less than a month and a half, the service grew to 26.5 million subscribers by the end of 2019. The expectation was 20-25 million.

What’s Happening:

Bob Iger shared that Disney+ now reaches 26.5 million subscribers, beating industry expectations.

The streaming service started strong with an unprecedented 10 million subscribers on launch day.

50% of subscribers came directly through Disney, with 20% coming from Verizon and the other 30% from a variety of referral sources.

The launch of Disney+ had a positive impact on subscribers for Hulu, which grew to 30.4 million.

ESPN+ grew to 6.6 million, up from 3.5 million in November.

Disney has not seen a significant decrease in subscribers following the end of The Mandalorian.

